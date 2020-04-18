Denton County on Saturday reported three new Frisco cases of COVID-19 and two more recovered. Collin County reported no new cases or recoveries.
This brings confirmed total number of confirmed cases to 116, which includes 48 in Denton County and 68 in Collin County. The total number of recovered in Frisco is 72.
This Frisco table provides more detailed information.
The health authorities from both Collin and Denton counties, as well as Texas Health & Human Services, provide digital dashboards with greater detail. For resources and information about the situation in Frisco, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus.
Protect yourself and others by doing this following, simple things as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):
- Wash your hands often, at least 20 seconds, with soap and water. Use sanitizer containing 60% alcohol in a pinch.
- Avoid touching your face, specifically eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home as much as possible.
- ‘Social Distance’ at least 6 feet.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow.
- Consider cloth face coverings when out in public; do not use a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.
The CDC recommends you contact your primary care physician (PCP) if you are sick. Find more information at CDC.gov/coronavirus.
Stop the Spread of Rumors: Both FEMA and the CDC have webpages addressing rumors related to COVID-19.
