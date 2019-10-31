Frisco ISD bands

Lebanon Trail, Wakeland and Lone Star high schools will be represented at the the UIL Class 5A State Marching Band Contest, which will take place Monday and Tuesday in San Antonio.

 Courtesy of Frisco ISD

Three schools from Frisco ISD will perform in the UIL Class 5A State Marching Band Contest, which will take place Monday and Tuesday in San Antonio.

Lebanon Trail, Wakeland and Lone Star high schools qualified for the state contest after placing first, second and third, respectively, in the finals of the UIL Area B Marching Contest, which took place Oct. 28 in Little Elm.

Lebanon Trail finished with 13 points, as did Wakeland. Lone Star secured 17 points.

The fourth qualifier from the Area B event was Wylie East High School with 21 points.

Other FISD schools that reached the Area B finals were Centennial, which finished in fifth place with 25 points, Heritage (seventh, 33), Reedy (ninth, 40) and Independence (10th, 49).

In the preliminary round, Lone Star finished first with 11 points, followed by Wakeland (14) and Lebanon Trail (19).

The area contest featured 22 bands, including all 10 FISD high schools, as well as marching bands from Lake Dallas , Lewisville, Little Elm, Lovejoy, Princeton, Northwest, Sherman and Wylie ISDs.

At the last Class 5A State Marching Band Contest in 2017, Wakeland placed fourth with 27 points. Lone Star placed 12th in the preliminary round.

For information on attending the state contest go to uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments