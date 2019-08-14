Police lights
File photo

The Frisco Fire and Police Departments are investigating a fatality incident that occurred in the 13000 block of Mossvine Drive.

A semi-trailer end dump truck was operating at a residential construction site when the trailer portion of the vehicle overturned onto the cab of the truck, according to a press release.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of next of kin. No other injuries were noted.

The Frisco Police Department is also investigating the incident as a fatality motor vehicle crash.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the fire department’s fire prevention office at 972-292-6320 or the police department at 972-292-6010. Reference call for service 19093326.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments