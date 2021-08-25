The Frisco Police Department has made two arrests after a Saturday night shooting killed one person, Frisco police announced Wednesday.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Frisco Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim at an apartment in the Silverado Apartment Complex at 8400 Stonebrook Parkway.
Officers arrived on scene and found one victim, later identified as 20-year-old Corey Demon Mack of Frisco, who had been shot. Mack was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Initial investigation showed that Mack was at the location with friends when 26-year-old Justin Jamaul Broadnax and 19-year-old Hannah Michelle Bond arrived to the apartment at different times. Witnesses reported that a verbal argument turned physical, which resulted in Broadnax firing a gun and striking Mack. After the shooting, Broadnax and Bond then fled the scene, police said in a statement.
Since Saturday, Frisco detectives worked to confirm details of the incident and to positively identify Broadnax and Bond, resulting in warrants being issued for their arrest for the offense of murder, a first-degree felony, police said. Detectives traveled to the Houston area, and in cooperation with federal, state and local law enforcement, effected the arrest of both suspects on Tuesday.
Broadnax and Bond were transported to the Fort Bend County Jail where they are each being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Frisco detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, but their investigation remains active and ongoing, police stated.
“I want to thank Frisco Police Department detectives for their quick investigative work and thank our state, local and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance so that we were able to identify and get these suspects in custody,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a statement.
