Two people have died following a gas explosion, The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. 

According to the office, first responders were dispatched to the 14000 block of Farm-to-Market 2756 near Farmersville for a gas explosion at 3:30 p.m. Monday.  

"Initial investigation indicates employees from Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering, subcontractors for Atmos Energy, were conducting pipeline maintenance when an accident occurred," the office stated in a press release. 

Two individuals died at the scene and two workers were taken to local hospitals. 

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the incident appears to be an accident but added that Sheriff Jim Skinner has invited the FBI to help process the scene due to "their post-blast expertise."  

The office, the Wylie Fire Department, Farmersville Fire Department, Farmersville Police Department, Collin County Fire Marshal and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers assisted in responding to the explosion. 

The office has said it will release more information as it is made available.  

