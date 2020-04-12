Coronavirus
Courtesy of DSHS

Both Collin and Denton counties have each confirmed a new Frisco case Saturday for a daily total of two. This brings Frisco’s overall confirmed case total to 101, which includes 49 recoveries between both counties.  

This Frisco table provides more information.

The health authorities from both Collin and Denton Counties are providing dashboards with greater detail. For resources and information about the situation in Frisco, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus

Protect yourself and others by doing the following, simple things as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

  • Wash your hands often, at least 20 seconds, with soap and water.  Use sanitizer containing 60% alcohol in a pinch.
  • Avoid touching your face, specifically eyes, nose, mouth.
  • Stay home as much as possible.
  • ‘Social Distance’ at least 6 feet.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow.
  • Cloth face coverings are recommended when out in public; do not use a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.

The CDC recommends you contact your primary care physician (PCP) if you are sick.  Find more information at CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Stop the Spread of Rumors:  Both FEMA and the CDC have webpages addressing rumors.

