Fourteen apartment units were impacted by a fire Saturday night in the 3800 block of Legacy Drive.
The Frisco Fire Department was alerted of an apartment fire around 8:58 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene at 9:02 p.m., according to fire officials.
When firefighters arrived they found smoke and visible fire showing near a chimney from the three-story apartment building. Firefighters began an aggressive offensive attack on the fire and began evacuating residents. A second alarm was declared at 9:20 p.m., and the fire was under control at 9:52 p.m.
Property management is assisting residents that are displaced because of the fire. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported during the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.