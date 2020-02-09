Frisco Fire Department
Courtesy of Lindsay Dye

Fourteen apartment units were impacted by a fire Saturday night in the 3800 block of Legacy Drive.

The Frisco Fire Department was alerted of an apartment fire around 8:58 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene at 9:02 p.m., according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke and visible fire showing near a chimney from the three-story apartment building. Firefighters began an aggressive offensive attack on the fire and began evacuating residents. A second alarm was declared at 9:20 p.m., and the fire was under control at 9:52 p.m.

Property management is assisting residents that are displaced because of the fire. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

