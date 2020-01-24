The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board voted Thursday to approve the University of North Texas creating a Frisco-based branch campus that would provide upper-level and graduate courses on 100 acres donated by the city of Frisco.
“The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approval is an important step for our UNT branch campus in Frisco. We are grateful for their timely vote and eager to begin construction later this year on the branch campus’s first building,” said Bob Brown, senior vice president for finance and administration. “Our collaboration on this branch campus with the city of Frisco, Collin County and Collin Community College will have a positive impact on students in the eastern part of our area. We are happy to provide them with a quality educational experience and are excited to see our hard work realized.”
Construction at the new location is currently expected to begin in October 2020, with completion expected in November 2022. The first classes in the new building are anticipated in Spring 2023.
UNT will seek accreditation approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS-COC) for the branch campus about six months prior to opening.
UNT currently has THECB approval for programs at Hall Park and Inspire Park, both in Frisco.
