Dallas Water Utilities (DWU), North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), and the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) have joined together for the Water is Awesome public outreach campaign. For the first time, all North Texans will hear a unified message this summer to “Keep Texas Water on Tap.”
“Water waste in the home and landscape is a huge opportunity for savings,” said Denise Hickey, Water Resource and Public Education Manager for North Texas Municipal Water District. “Fixing leaking faucets and toilets and watering the lawn only when needed, are just a few actions residents can take to help us keep water flowing through the tap.”
A significant investment has been made in water supply and infrastructure to help maintain the quality of life we expect every day. Without our water, life in North Texas would be very different. Taking a shower, brushing teeth, washing dishes and clothes, growing backyard vegetables, jumping in the pool, maintaining our lawns, etc. are just a few things we would miss without an adequate water supply. Therefore, knowing the value water provides in our everyday lives and using water efficiently is essential.
“In the past decade, North Texans have made tremendous strides in reducing water waste,” said Holly Holt-Torres, Conservation Manager at the City of Dallas Water Utilities. “Together, we are thrilled that the Water is Awesome campaign continues to raise public awareness about the importance of saving water and keeping our region’s momentum moving in the right direction.”
The population of the North Texas region has increased by 1 million since 2010 and it is expected to almost double over the next 50 years. Water conservation, and learning how to reduce water waste, is the least expensive long-term water supply strategy for future generations.
“Water is a finite resource,” said Dustan Compton, Conservation Manager for Tarrant Regional Water District. “And learning how to use water more efficiently will help ensure we have a strong water supply in the future. We believe water is awesome. We want people to use and enjoy water. We just ask everyone to be mindful of that use and to never waste it.”
Learn ways you can help Keep Texas Water on Tap at waterisawesome.com.
