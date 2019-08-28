Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County’s (BGCCC) largest fundraising event of the year will be held on Oct. 19 at the Frisco Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center. For 16 years, this annual gala has been the single largest funding source for programs that change the lives of thousands of youth in Collin County. Last year, the gala exceeded the million-dollar goal for gross revenue for the third straight year.
Capital One is the presenting underwriter for the ninth year. This year’s theme is “We are the Champions” and represents BGCCC “Building Great Futures” for today’s youth that need a voice and a champion.
“Every year our Chrysalis Ball is supported by so many underwriters and sponsors as well as individual supporters who are dedicated to making this a memorable evening that is all about the young people we serve. Our theme of We are the Champions is very fitting because it expresses that with supporters of every level who come together on this night, each person is a champion, helping every child in our organization to become the best they can be and build a great future,” said Richard Riccardi, board president of BGCCC.
“The funds we generate at this event will enable us to transport additional youth to our clubs, provide scholarships to those who need a safe place to be after school, increase our emphasis on STEaM and work force readiness programs and move closer to expand our services and capabilities to additional cities,” explained clubs CEO Mike Simpson.
This year’s Chrysalis Ball will again feature the red carpet walk with BGCCC kids greeting the attendees. This evening includes a four-course dinner with all beverages, a reception and silent auction, plus a Live Auction and Sponsor a Child. The emcee for the evening is Tim Ryan, Good Day Anchor / Fox 4 News Dallas. The Emerald City Band will provide the entertainment and dancing and a Casino After-Party to close out a wonderful event benefiting the children of BGCCC.
For more information about underwriting, sponsorship, individual tickets, auction item donations or general questions, contact Laura Bese at 469-888-4620 ext. 105 or events@bgccc.org.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has been meeting the needs of children in Collin County since 1968. BGCCC’s mission is “To enable to all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” The organization currently serves over 10,100 children each year through its after-school, summer and outreach programs with branches in Frisco, McKinney and Plano and a satellite facility in Plano.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County’s website is bgccc.org/
