NTTA.jpg

The Dallas North Tollway overpass connecting the main lanes over U.S. 380 opened in early 2023.

 Courtesy of North Texas Tollway Authority / Facebook

The vision to create a direct link between downtown Dallas and the Prosper-Celina area continues to inch closer to reality.

The NTTA-managed Dallas North Tollway that runs through the metroplex has inched further north over time and currently stretches to just above U.S. 380 in Prosper. The overpass connecting the tollway over U.S. 380 opened in early 2023.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments