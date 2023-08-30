The vision to create a direct link between downtown Dallas and the Prosper-Celina area continues to inch closer to reality.
The NTTA-managed Dallas North Tollway that runs through the metroplex has inched further north over time and currently stretches to just above U.S. 380 in Prosper. The overpass connecting the tollway over U.S. 380 opened in early 2023.
Looking ahead, work to further extend the tollway lanes is underway. Planning is in the works on a major project that will extend the tollway main lanes approximately six miles north from U.S. 380 to FM 238 in Prosper. Construction on this portion of the project is slated to begin next year, and the extension is slated to open to traffic by 2028, according to Michael Rey, media relations manager with the North Texas Tollway Authority.
The extension to FM 428 is part of phase 4A of the expansion project. Phase 4B involves extending the artery further from FM 428 to the Grayson County line.
According to the NTTA website, a Grayson County Tollway has been proposed — the project would be under the purview of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority project and could extend the toll road into Grayson County. This portion of the roadway would not be an NTTA project, the website states.
Meanwhile, work continues south in Frisco on the main lanes of the tollway, as the NTTA works to expand the DNT to four lanes in each direction between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and U.S. 380. The project includes improving ramping and access to the Fields development area as well as The Star development area by mid-2025.
