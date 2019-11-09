During a recent first responder luncheon at Baylor Scott & White – Centennial, Frisco resident Ozie O’Neal and her daughter had the opportunity to reunite and thank the Frisco Fire Department and the medical staff at Baylor Scott & White - Centennial for saving her life.
There was not a dry eye in the audience.
On Sept. 26 O’Neal was having chest pain when her daughter, Shawn, called 911. Frisco fire/paramedics arrived and found her on the floor in her bedroom. According to the report, she was having an ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), or heart attack.
While being transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial, the fire crew alerted the medical team at the hospital of the patient’s condition, which activated the Cath Lab prior to her arrival. This helped expedite the Cath Team to be prepared and ready to receive the patient.
When she arrived, her blood pressure was extremely low. Dr. Yong Lee, emergency department provider, helped stabilize the patient to bring her blood pressure up to a normal range. She was then taken immediately into the cath lab. While there she went into cardiac arrest. Compressions were started, and the team revived her, saving her life.
Dr. Steven Kindsvater and Dr. Vishnu Kalidindi performed a heart catherization procedure clearing the blockage that was in one of her main arteries. O’Neal has since recovered and is back at home enjoying life spending time with her family.
