The Frisco Fire Department is investigating a fire that impacted a commercial property.
The department said it was alerted to a fire at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday on the roof of a one-story commercial property at 4747 4th Army Drive. Firefighters found smoke and fire on the roof upon arrival and a working fire was declared.
The fire, located by the HVAC mount, was extinguished and declared under control at 3:35 p.m.
The Frisco Fire Department said no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
