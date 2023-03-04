Nice ring to it! Frisco Liberty wins Class 5A girls basketball state title by outlasting Lubbock Cooper

SAN ANTONIO — All season long, the members of the Frisco Liberty girls basketball team communicated their goals and dreams for the season in a group text chat titled, "ring-getters."
Well, those rings have been secured.
Fueled by a 29-13 scoring edge in the second and third quarters combined, Frisco Liberty won its second Class 5A state girls basketball title in program history by surviving a Lubbock Cooper fourth-quarter charge and holding on for a 57-52 victory Saturday afternoon in the Alamodome.
"We have a group chat and it is called 'ring-getters,' so from the start this is where we knew we wanted to be," said Frisco Liberty senior Journee Harris, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. "And we got here — and won."
With her team hanging on to a 53-52 lead after Lubbock Cooper's Carisa Cortez drained a 3-pointer with just over a minute left, Frisco Liberty freshman Jacy Abii took matters into her own hands. Abii scored a pair of big baskets in the final seconds to put the Redhawks ahead by the final score. Lubbock Cooper would not find the basket again, and as the final second ticked on the clock a celebration of Liberty players, coaches and staff exploded at center court.
There were hugs, tears of joy, gold medals draped around necks and an MVP trophy awarded to Frisco Liberty junior Keyera Roseby, who finished with a game-high 21 points. She scored 49 points total in San Antonio, including 28 against San Antonio Wager in the state semifinal game.
"(Coach Reedy) always says it is going to come to you, so don't force it," Roseby said. "When my teammates started hitting I knew we were good, and when it started going (for me) we were straight."
Finally, the big hardware was delivered — the UIL Class 5A Girls Basketball State Championship trophy decorated with one of the nets from a hoop. It will now have a place next to the Redhawks' 2000 state title trophy in the halls of Liberty High School.
As for those rings, they will come at a later date once ordered.
As for a celebration — that will happen right away.
"This might surprise you but I am not a big celebrating guy, but this group, they take the cake," Frisco Liberty head coach Ross Reedy said. "They love to celebrate each other, but it has not been all roses, from a physical standpoint of people getting banged up, but also people getting to know each other and our connection and our interpersonal skills. Once it started clicking, you know I saw a picture in the paper where they were all celebrating and enjoying the moment, and that's what is they are like all of the time."
This was Frisco Liberty's fourth state tournament appearance in the past five years. Frisco ISD has had a representative in the past six years at the Alamodome in the girls basketball final four, as Frisco Memorial was here in 2022 and finished as a state runner-up.
Reedy said being able to represent Frisco, and do it again as a state champion is special for his program.
"There are a handful of teams that could have been sitting here today," Reedy said during his post-game press conference as the state champion. "…you are just constantly trying to get back to the top and someone is trying to pull you back down because that is the quality of Texas high school basketball, that's certain the quality of basketball in North Texas and specifically in Frisco.
"For us to be able to represent Frisco, especially the town that I grew up in — coming from a one-school town to now a 12-school town — for us to be that representation means a lot to us."
In the first quarter it didn't look like a state championship was in the cards for Liberty, not after Lubbock Cooper jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
But things changed quickly in the second quarter. Lubbock Cooper began to slow the tempo, and that allowed Liberty to regroup and spread the floor to beat the full-court pressure it was facing on defense.
Once the Redhawks solved Lubbock Cooper's defensive puzzle, they started to put the pieces of their offense together. Liberty dominated in the paint all game, but especially in the second quarter and was able to get to the foul line.
That recipe allowed Liberty to outscore the Lady Pirates 15-4 in the second quarter, taking its first lead in the game on a 3-pointer by Roseby to put the Redhawks up 23-21 at the half.
"We just became stagnant on offense, and then just the fouls," said Lubbock Cooper head coach Kyle Lovorn on the second quarter. "(Liberty) just got to the free-throw line too much and that changed the tone of the game a little bit."
Liberty's second-quarter surge continued into the second half. Led by Harris, Roseby and Abii — who combined for 12 points in the third — the Redhawks outscored the Lady Pirates 14-9 to go into the fourth quarter up 37-30. Lubbock Cooper used a combination of 3-pointers from Calyn Dallas, Majik Esquivel and Carisa Cortez, along with a pressure full-court defense, to never allow Liberty to get comfortable in the final minutes. Liberty used timely baskets by Lilian Johnson and Abii in the paint, and clutch shooting from Roseby to hold on to the win.
"We made some adjustments and it slowed the game down initially, and those second and third quarters were more our style of play," Reedy said. "In the fourth quarter, (Lubbock Cooper) was able to turn it up and notch and we were able to go with them, which was good for us because (Lubbock Cooper) ended up scoring 22 points."
Abii finished the game in double figures for Liberty, with 15 points, shooting 6 of 13 from the field. Other scorers for Liberty were Harris with 7, Johnson with 6, Za'Naiha Hensley with 4 and Judith Aluga and Jezelle Jolie Moreno with 2 points each.
CELEBRATION! See 90+ photos from Frisco Liberty's state title win
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.