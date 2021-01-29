POLICE
File Photo

Frisco Police and Fire departments investigated a fatality incident that occurred in the 10500 block of Big Horn Trail at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday. The investigation showed that 28-year-old Placido Junior Resendiz Gomez of Grand Prairie, was struck and killed by a piece of heavy skid-steer construction equipment.

There is no foul play suspected, and no criminal charges have been filed.

The Frisco Police Department had announced Thursday afternoon that the incident was under investigation. A preliminary investigation showed that a construction contractor had been struck and killed by the equipment, the announcement stated.  

