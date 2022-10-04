A group of north Texas students will represent the United States on a global stage during a robotics competition this month.
In 2009, a group of six students formed the Technicbots team, participating in programs run by international youth organization FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).
“We all knew each other when we were little kids, and that’s how basically our generation on this team started,” said Max Fan, a builder on the team and a senior at Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco.
Today, the team has grown to comprise 15 members and has since developed a mentorship system, broken a world record and competed globally.
“We have people from Plano, some people from Frisco, some people from Dallas and Coppell. It’s just sort of everywhere in north Texas, that we just come to meet and help solve world issues together,” said Jessica Boll, marketing and outreach leader for the team and a student at The Hockaday School in Dallas.
Last year, the team also represented the country as “Team USA” in the 2021 FIRST Global Challenge, an Olympics-style global robotics event that takes place each year in a different part of the world.
This year, the team has once again been chosen to serve as “Team USA” at the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge, which takes place Oct. 13-16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
The 2021 iteration of the event, which went virtual last year, allowed the Technicbot team members to coordinate with Team Zimbabwe as part of an alliance. That meant coordinating meetings across time zones as well as learning about cultural differences and comparing the teams’ experiences through the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Technicbots will be able to interact with other teams from around the world in person as team members prepare to travel in person to the Geneva event.
“I think the first time we were doing it, one thing we learned was interacting with other teams was very important, and it’s important to build those relationships,” said Austin Liu, youth mentor with the team and a rising senior with the Texas Academy of Math and Science (TAMS).
FIRST Global has pinpointed carbon capture and storage as the main topic for this year’s global challenge. The 2022 event will include over 180 teams from around the world.
“This year I’m just really looking forward to seeing all the other teams and their robots in person and learning more from what they’ve done, and seeing how their designs stack up against ours, and just learning all the different innovations that I can see,” Fan said.
