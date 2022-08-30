The Northern Texas PGA announced today that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. It is slated to open this October.
The Golf House is a 7,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the offices for Section and Foundation staff. It boasts 19 offices, two conference rooms, intern workspace, break room, showers, lockers and storage. This will be the first time in the history of the NTPGA and NTPGA Foundation that the organizations will be on-site at a facility and will have ownership of their buildings.
The Golf House is named after Dr. Jerry J. Ransom. Ransom is an avid golfer from Greenville, Texas, where he currently serves as the city mayor. He has supported the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s growth of the game initiatives for many years and wanted to do more to give back and further support the NTPGA’s initiatives. He was the lead contributor for the NTPGA Foundation’s Capital Campaign that was launched in February of 2020.
“The Northern Texas PGA Foundation does so many wonderful things to grow the game for kids in North Texas, and with the Golf house, I look forward to helping them make a bigger impact,” Ransom said. “Helping to make the NTPGA’s dream of having their own homesite a reality is something special that I knew I wanted to be a part of.”
“We are truly humbled by the continued support and contribution of Dr. Ransom to the NTPGA and NTPGA Foundation. His commitment to helping grow the game of golf is tremendous,” said Mark Harrison, NTPGA executive director / CEO. “So many have contributed to our Capital Campaign, and Jerry is at the top of that list and we are honored to name the Golf House after him.”
The Golf House sits adjacent to the Randy Smith and Dr. Bill Blair Who’s Next Pavilion. A 2,500-square-foot building specifically designed for the NTPGA Foundation’s community outreach and growth of the game programs, programs for which the Foundation is so well known.
The Northern Texas PGA looks forward to opening the Golf House and Pavilion in October along with a 2-acre synthetic turf, lighted golf park that will open in 2023.
