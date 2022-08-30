NTPGA rendering.jpg

The Northern Texas PGA announced Tuesday that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House.

 Courtesy of NTPGA

The Northern Texas PGA announced today that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. It is slated to open this October. 

The Golf House is a 7,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the offices for Section and Foundation staff. It boasts 19 offices, two conference rooms, intern workspace, break room, showers, lockers and storage. This will be the first time in the history of the NTPGA and NTPGA Foundation that the organizations will be on-site at a facility and will have ownership of their buildings.

