Last week, Northern Texas PGA Executive Director/CEO, Mark Harrison, surprised long-time NTPGA professional Ronny Glanton with the news of being honored as the namesake for the new NTPGA Golf Park in Frisco. It will be called “The Ronny” Golf Park. 

Harrison was joined by Glanton’s close friends Philip Bleakney, PGA head professional at Luna Vista GC in Dallas and Eric Oliver of Abilene. In addition, Jon Morgan of Austin was in attendance. Morgan and Mark Anthony of Dallas supported the NTPGA Foundation’s Capital Campaign and made this naming opportunity to recognize Glanton possible. Glanton and Morgan grew up together in Mineral Wells and have been lifelong friends since. 

