NTPGA.png

Kelly Gilley

Last week the Northern Texas PGA announced to its members and associates an organizational change amongst the staff and the hiring of a new executive director.

Current Executive Director / CEO Mark Harrison will transition from this hybrid role to a true CEO position that will continue to work with the board of directors to create and set the vision for the NTPGA and its foundation, protect our assets and brand as well as manage, develop and enhance key partnerships and relationships.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

