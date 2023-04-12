Last week the Northern Texas PGA announced to its members and associates an organizational change amongst the staff and the hiring of a new executive director.
Current Executive Director / CEO Mark Harrison will transition from this hybrid role to a true CEO position that will continue to work with the board of directors to create and set the vision for the NTPGA and its foundation, protect our assets and brand as well as manage, develop and enhance key partnerships and relationships.
With the change to Harrison’s role, Kelly Gilley, PGA, has been hired to serve as the next executive director of the Northern Texas PGA. As just the fourth-ever executive director, Gilley will handle the day-to-day operations of the section specifically focusing on the organization’s mission of serving the PGA member and growing the game while developing the section and foundation staff.
Gilley is a PGA Member whose current role is regional director, member and section operations for the PGA of America and PGA career consultant for the NTPGA. Prior to her role with the PGA of America, she worked for the Southern Texas PGA Section office. She has also worked at green grass facilities such as Canongate Golf Club as a head professional and Sequoia Golf as an operations manager and regional director.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Mark Harrison and the incredibly talented team at the Northern Texas PGA,” Gilley said. “As the next Executive Director, I look forward to listening, learning and serving the PGA Members and Associates of this great Section on a daily basis.”
Gilley will join the NTPGA team on May 16, 2023.
With Gilley set to oversee the day-to-day operations, Ryan Kossick will transition from Assistant Executive Director / COO into a newly formed position as senior director of event management. In this role, Kossick will focus on creating new relationships and executing events. Additionally, Kossick will assist with the execution and event management of all existing NTPGA fundraising events.
The NTPGA and the board of directors made these changes at the recommendation of Mark Harrison to better deliver on our mission. Additionally, the changes will allow the NTPGA staff to execute and improve our operations and explore new possibilities of what’s next for the Northern Texas PGA.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
