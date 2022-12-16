The Ronny Golf Park_3.jpg

The Northern Texas PGA is expanding the NTPGA Foundation’s community outreach and growth of the game programs with the opening of The Ronny Golf Park. At The Ronny, golf is for everyone. Kids can learn the game through dedicated junior golf programs, families can have fun together, and our community can connect through the game of golf.

The Ronny Golf Park is the first of its kind. It is a two-acre, lighted golf park made entirely of synthetic turf. It can be played on in rain or shine, day or night. It was designed with junior golfers in mind, and our staff offers a variety of programs for children ages 3-14 to learn the game at The Ronny. When not in use for programs, the Golf Park is free and open to the public.

