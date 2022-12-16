The Northern Texas PGA is expanding the NTPGA Foundation’s community outreach and growth of the game programs with the opening of The Ronny Golf Park. At The Ronny, golf is for everyone. Kids can learn the game through dedicated junior golf programs, families can have fun together, and our community can connect through the game of golf.
The Ronny Golf Park is the first of its kind. It is a two-acre, lighted golf park made entirely of synthetic turf. It can be played on in rain or shine, day or night. It was designed with junior golfers in mind, and our staff offers a variety of programs for children ages 3-14 to learn the game at The Ronny. When not in use for programs, the Golf Park is free and open to the public.
“Our mission is to serve our PGA Members and grow the game,” said Mark Harrison, executive director/CEO of the Northern Texas PGA. “Growing the game through junior golf is a major component of what we do and it will always be what we are laser-focused on. Having The Ronny Golf Park right outside the back door of the Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House and two full-time team members as well as year-round interns dedicated to coaching means that we are now able to do even more for junior golf by introducing kids to the game at this one-of-a-kind facility that promotes the welcoming and fun aspects of the game.”
The Ronny Golf Park features two reduced-sized replica 18th hole putting greens from the East and West Courses of PGA Frisco, two chipping greens, a third practice putting green, an 18-hole putting course and a flex area with a playground and obstacle course specifically built for kids.
Another unique aspect of The Ronny is the Carpool Putting Green that was made possible by a generous donation from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Jordan grew up on the Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour and has supported our Foundation's growth of the game initiatives since 2013. What is unique about the Carpool Putting Green is that it features seven replicate putts of the five NTPGA Junior Tour Members that have won major championships including Spieth, Justin Leonard, Brittany Lang, Angela Stanford and Scottie Scheffler.
Additional Golf Park features are highlighted further on the newly launched ronnygolfpark.com. You can find information on our new junior golf programs set to begin in mid-January 2023, our coaching staff, features of The Ronny, when it is open to the public and more.
“We wanted the website to be kid-friendly, parent-friendly, and easy for the public to use and understand when they can come enjoy time at The Ronny,” Harrison stated about the website. “We wanted it to encompass exactly what The Ronny is – a place where everyone is welcome.”
The Golf Park is named after Ronny Glanton, PGA, who has been the head professional at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson, Texas, since 1985. He served as President of the Northern Texas PGA Section twice, the only professional in the Section’s history to do so. The most notable accomplishment under Glanton’s leadership was in 2018 when The PGA of America announced its relocation to Frisco, and that the PGA Frisco campus would include a new home for the Northern Texas PGA. With Ronny’s more than 30 years of service and dedication to the game, it made him the perfect namesake for The Ronny Golf Park.
“I am humbled that the Section’s Board of Directors, staff and longtime friends of mine would be generous enough to include my name on this wonderful space,” said Glanton. “In my time as a PGA professional, I have tried to keep in the forefront of my daily responsibility to the game to make sure me and my staff are doing all we can to grow the sport, and this golf park will provide an incredible place to do just that. The future is bright.”
The Northern Texas PGA invites you to take a look around ronnygolfpark.com to learn a bit more about the park, check when it is open, and get familiar with the features. Beginning Jan. 16, 2023, come putt, chip, play and make memories at The Ronny. There’s no other place like it!
