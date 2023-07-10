Neelam Juma is a registered nurse by day, but 9,575 followers know her as @feasting_food_fanatic on Instagram. From there, she guides each of her followers to local foodie gems in the North Texas area, including in Frisco, Plano, The Colony, McKinney and more.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a registered nurse by profession but a foodie at heart. I’ve been in North Texas for the majority of my life, and I have an incredible family that allows me to follow my passion in food blogging and now also shares the same passion. When I’m not working or doing activities with my family, I like to travel and explore. My ideal vacation destination is any place with a beach and of course good food!
What brought you to the North Texas area?
My parents immigrated to the United States in search for better opportunities. Although I was born in Los Angeles, California, my time there was short lived and eventually my family’s journey led them to North Texas for a better quality of life. As an adult with a family of my own, I feel that North Texas is a great place to grow a family and has given our family great opportunities.
How did @feasting_food_fanatic come to be?
Food has always been a big part of our culture growing up. Every life event, good or bad, involved food. I naturally developed a passion for it. My husband and I enjoyed traveling and learning about different cultures through food. After we had our daughter, our travel slowed down, and I struggled with not having certain freedoms and just trying to find myself. I decided to create my page as a creative outlet to share my past experiences and to shift my focus on exploring my own home town. It was exactly what I needed.
What are your thoughts on the following you've created through this account?
I am very thankful for the following I have built. My growth over the past four years hasn’t been record breaking, but I have quality people following me and I’m all about quality over quantity. I’m grateful for feedback and encouragement that I receive from my followers and I wouldn’t be able to continue this without their continuous support.
You have featured food destinations all over north Texas. What are your tips for tapping into the north Texas food scene?
There is no magic trick or tip...just go for it! Start with your favorite coffee shop or bakery. Talk about your experience, what do you like or what could use improvement. Be passionate and authentic about it and the opportunities will come.
What are your go-to dining destinations in North Texas?
It’s hard to pick favorites but we always gravitate towards restaurants that provide a family friendly environment or a nice date night experience. We find ourselves eating Thai, Mexican or Middle Eastern food often and some of our favorite restaurants are considered “hole in the walls.” Fancy doesn’t always mean good, and I have definitely learned that over the years.
In your opinion, what makes a good food blog post on Instagram?
Personally, I want to be as informative as possible in my posts. I feel like my followers follow me because of the information I provide. It’s not always just about a pretty picture or video. I also think it’s important to not only share about the food but also the ambiance. I think it’s helpful to know what kind of “vibe” a restaurant has.
Do you have a personal favorite post you've created?
It’s hard to pick just one. I have had amazing opportunities through my food blogging journey, and I have worked with some incredible brands and restaurant owners. It’s also been exciting to feature local businesses and raise awareness for small businesses. I can’t pick just one because they all represent something different to me.
How do you balance being a nurse and a food blogger?
It’s definitely a balancing act but I have an incredibly supportive husband and family. Nursing is my career and profession. It’s one of the most important jobs in the world, and it makes me feel like I am making a difference. Food blogging started off as a passion project, an escape, a creative outlet and now it has blossomed into more. I take it one day at a time and I prioritize. I also say no to events and opportunities because I think it’s important for me to feature content that I feel is valuable to my followers. It’s not always about being the first to post about a place, and it’s okay to say no if something doesn’t align with your brand.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Experiences are important to us, so I like to travel, explore new restaurants and spend quality time with my family. We love doing activities that will create life long memories.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Adventure of a Lifetime" by Coldplay because I feel like starting this food blog was my magic the magic I needed.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to show my daughter that you can have a family, a career and also follow your passion. I started my food blog journey later in life but it’s never too late if you have a passion for something then you should just go for it.
