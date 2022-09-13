As the sun rose over the Omni PGA Frisco resort on Tuesday, a bright red balloon left the ground.
The hot air balloon hovered over a spot of land located behind the freshly opened PGA of America headquarters, giving a widespread view to the surrounding golf course and nearby emerging Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
Close by, work continued on the multitude of buildings that are under construction as part of a $520 million development that will result a main building of 500 guest rooms with 49 suites, a 15,000-square-foot spa, 13 restaurants throughout the campus, 10 four-bedroom ranch homes and 127,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor meeting space. The project, which stretches to almost a mile long, is set to open in late spring 2023.
But before the first guests arrive at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, the hotel and resort brand wanted to bring attention to a different topic.
In 2016, the company kicked off its “Say Goodnight to Hunger” initiative, in which Omni Hotels and Resorts provides donations towards hunger initiatives through reservations, hotel stays, coffee purchases and donations. Since 2016, the brand has donated 21 million meals.
“And so September is Hunger Action Month, and we said, ‘Well what better month to continue that momentum and literally lift up awareness to feeding the hunger?’” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director with Omni PGA Frisco.
This year, Smith said, the brand has committed to donating 750,000 meals this month with the expectation of donating 1 million total through donations with client events. He added that contributions go back to the local community from which the Omni hotels and resorts sit.
“So locally, we will contribute the meals here for the Omni PGA Frisco resort to North Texas food bank, to Minnie’s Food Pantry and to Frisco Family Services,” Smith said.
Omni has also said it will double donations during the month of September.
Erica Yaeger, chief external affairs officer with the North Texas Food Bank, said there are 700,000 people in the north Texas area who don’t necessarily know where their next meal is coming from.
“It really takes all of us at the table fighting hunger--industry, individuals, organizations, so companies like Omni that have such influence in the community can help mobilize the resources we need at a time when the need is actually higher than it’s ever been,” Yaeger said. “So the North Texas Food Bank is distributing roughly 12.4 million meals every month, that’s an 18% increase since March, so it takes organizations like Omni to help make this work possible.”
The initiative comes as the Omni PGA Frisco Resort approaches its anticipated open date of late spring 2023. The resort announced that it was open to group bookings back in May, and Smith said the resort is anticipated to begin accepting reservations from individuals starting around Dec. 1.
While the resort is in the “pre-open” phase of preparations, Smith said the company is following a strategic initiative with plans to recruit and employ nearly 1,000 associates by the open date in what Smith said will be one of the largest recruiting initiatives in Collin and Denton counties.
“This is truly one of the most monumental projects literally in the history of these two counties, and we couldn’t be more proud of it being in Frisco,” Smith said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
