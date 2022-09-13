Omni 6.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

As the sun rose over the Omni PGA Frisco resort on Tuesday, a bright red balloon left the ground.

The hot air balloon hovered over a spot of land located behind the freshly opened PGA of America headquarters, giving a widespread view to the surrounding golf course and nearby emerging Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

Omni 1.jpg
Omni 3.jpg

The view from a hot air balloon at the PGA Frisco development.  
Omni 4.jpg
Omni 5.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

