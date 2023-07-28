Wes Pierson

Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson

Wes Pierson will tell you that there’s a powerful message behind the idea of “Progress in Motion.”

For Frisco’s city manager, the city tagline inspires a focus on the concept of “growth” rather than “change.”


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments