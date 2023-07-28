Wes Pierson will tell you that there’s a powerful message behind the idea of “Progress in Motion.”
For Frisco’s city manager, the city tagline inspires a focus on the concept of “growth” rather than “change.”
“Sometimes when people talk about change, there can be a negative connotation related to change, but if you talk about progress, it really emphasizes, in my opinion, a focus on growth,” he said.
The tagline accompanies the identity of the city of Frisco, which is in the midst of much development and evolution as it moves forward into its future.
“And if we can continue to make progress with it, have growth both physically in the built environment, but also as an organization and personally, then I think there’s some power in being able to focus on growing,” Pierson said.
The reflection comes as Pierson, Frisco’s second-ever city manager, approaches a one-year milestone since taking on the job. Pierson was hired by the Frisco City Council last year following the June 2022 retirement of former city manager George Purefoy. Person started his role officially in August 2022.
“Frisco is awesome,” Pierson said upon reflecting on the one-year marker. “We get to see things from the outside, and it’s exciting to see, but to be on the inside and see everybody doing the daily work to make it happen is really impressive. And when I arrived, I think I said that our people are what make us special. And nothing since my start has shown me anything to the contrary. In fact, it just further reinforces the point that special things are happening here because we’ve got great people in our organization, and our community is full of people that care and want to do special things.”
When asked about the city’s priorities in the midst of its successes, Pierson is quick to refer to the priorities set by the Frisco City Council at the beginning of the year. Priorities include master planning for Grand Park, efforts to move forward on a performing arts venue, preparing for the 2026 World Cup, taking care of the city’s assets, trail connectivity and parks activation, tourism and entertainment, the long-term plan for the city’s downtown and more.
When it comes to his own priorities, Pierson said the bulk of his time with the city so far has involved listening and learning.
“And that’s important,” he adds, “because I need to be able to understand what’s happening in the community and to understand the connection to what we’re doing at city hall with what’s happening in the community. And so making sure I ask questions to understand before I just make a decision is really important.”
“My focus will continue to be to try to make sure that we as a team gel as a team and can continue to do the things that we are doing, but then getting ready for the future as well,” Pierson said.
When he first took on the job in August 2022, Pierson told the Frisco Enterprise that his short and long-term goals involved building trust.
It’s a point that Pierson views as a continuous goal, not a one-time box to check.
“It’s an ongoing effort to cultivate the seeds that you sow so that the fruit that you hope will come forth actually comes forth,” he said during a July 25, 2023 interview.
As Pierson moves forward in his role, and as the city continues to work towards its future, Frisco’s city manager shared his hopes for the community’s understanding of the city’s efforts.
“I would hope that people recognize from the organization standpoint that we are full of good people that care about the community and that we’re doing our very best to give our best so that people can see the results in their lives,” Pierson said. “So when they go to the parks, did they have a good experience? When they’re driving on the roads, did they have a good experience? And things of that nature. So I hope people understand from an organization that we’re deeply dedicated to providing excellent service to the businesses, to the residents, to the visitors, at all times.”
He recalls that on his first day on the job, two of his children shared some advice. His son, 6 years old at the time, told him to make friends. His daughter, then 12, told him to do his best.
“And I keep trying to do that,” Pierson said.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
