The Frisco Chamber of Commerce wanted to clear the air.
A live Wednesday evening candidate forum previewing the upcoming Frisco City Council Place 3 runoff election had begun at 6 p.m. Before introducing the candidates, Chamber President and CEO Tony Felker said he wanted to provide some background.
On May 4, a few days after it was clear that Angelia Pelham and Jennifer White would be the two contenders in a June runoff, Felker said a chamber representative reached out to both to see if they’d be available the night of May 19 for a forum.
“Ms. Pelham immediately confirmed,” Felker said. “Dr. White said she would have to check her schedule and get back with him as soon as possible. Seven days later, Dr. White had still not confirmed.”
Upon a follow up, Felker said, White said the 19th would not work for her.
“Over the next several days, the Frisco Chamber offered many options to ensure we had both candidates available for a candidate forum,” Felker said. “The goal was to find a time that would work for both candidates and take place prior to early voting. We offered unconventional times over a two-week window including early in the morning, on the weekends, during the lunch hour, but Dr. white indicated none of these options fit with her schedule. Ultimately, Dr. White said she would not be able to join us for the candidate forum until after early voting was underway.”
Felker said the chamber resorted to its original May 19 date and allowed White to provide an unedited two- to three-minute video that would be played in her absence.
In her submitted video, White said she was unable to attend the forum due to a scheduling conflict with her work as a local veterinarian.
She said her priorities included lowering the residential tax burden and increasing the city’s homestead exemption.
“We need to work even harder to attract the right businesses to generate more sales tax revenue so that we can shift some of that burden off our residents,” White said.
In her video, she alleged that the city had seen a 74% increase in personnel at the Frisco Athletic Center over 10 years.
“We need to focus on the core functions of government, and the city of Frisco should not be in the gym business,” she said.
White said her priorities also included reducing density and protecting suburban heritage, supporting public safety officials and protecting “Frisco family values.”
White also referenced her opponent in the video. During the live forum, Pelham was given a chance to respond.
“You failed the citizens of Frisco,” Pelham said, addressing White while looking into the camera. “You said you would fight on behalf of the residents of Frisco. How on earth are the residents of Frisco expecting you to fight for them and have a conversation and be able to defend issues with five council members and a mayor when you fail to show up and debate me?”
Pelham also addressed her campaign priorities in her opening comments, which she said included public safety, economic growth and ensuring that the city’s diversity is able to thrive.
She also fielded questions about a variety of topics from Christopher Lee, the chamber’s director of government affairs, including density, the recently approved The Link project and reducing the tax burden on residents.
“The way you shift that burden clearly is by bringing in these corporate citizens who can bear the brunt of this ad valorem tax and ensure that we now can afford this homestead exemption,” Pelham said.
She added that she joined Councilman John Keating in a call to increase the city’s homestead exemption up to 20%.
“The way you can afford that is to bring in these corporate citizens,” she said.
Pelham also touched on housing options for people coming into the city as employees.
“We need to think more broadly and think about ‘how do we attract these employees who are coming with these organizations,’” she said, “and the way you do that is you offer them nice multifamily options, and so that’s why I’m excited about the multifamily options that we have available.”
Early voting begins Monday. Election day is June 5.
