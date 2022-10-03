The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco.
The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community leaders, the state, and the nation. As such, we will be praying for the mayor, the city manager, the city council, first responders/police and fire departments, city workers, medical professionals/hospital workers, teachers/Frisco ISD, Frisco businesses, and the community of Frisco.
The Frisco Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast program will include greetings and a proclamation from Mayor Jeff Cheney as well as the participation of oveterans and leading citizens of the Frisco community. The emcee of the day will be Al Fike and special music will be provided by recording artist Kevin LeVar & One Sound.
The featured speaker will be Chad Hennings, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, businessman, and author, who wears the honor of 45 successful combat missions flying A-10 planes in the Air Force. Hennings is also the founder of Wingman Ministry.
For more information about how you can attend and support the very first Frisco Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, visit https://friscoprayerbreakfast.com or call (469) 277-7332.
