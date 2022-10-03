Frisco Mayor Prayer Breakfast

The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco.

The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community leaders, the state, and the nation. As such, we will be praying for the mayor, the city manager, the city council, first responders/police and fire departments, city workers, medical professionals/hospital workers, teachers/Frisco ISD, Frisco businesses, and the community of Frisco.

