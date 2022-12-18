Hey, mom, I get it now.

Years ago — OK, decades ago — I would come home from college for winter break with baskets of laundry in tow and a headache from a final night of fun at college, and within an hour or so, utter these words, "Hey mom, I am going to go hang out with the boys. See ya!"

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments