Years ago — OK, decades ago — I would come home from college for winter break with baskets of laundry in tow and a headache from a final night of fun at college, and within an hour or so, utter these words, "Hey mom, I am going to go hang out with the boys. See ya!"
And as I walked toward the door, you would see the disappointment in her face. Of course, back then, I was too young and in my own world to understand why she was bummed that I was leaving so soon.
But, now, mom, I do understand. I totally get it, because as a parent of 22-year-old and 19-year-old daughters who are no longer home and off to college, you cherish the few days you get with them when they do return to the nest.
Last night, our youngest daughter came home from college for winter break. She was full of stories of her semester, giving us updates on her courses and excited to start taking more classes relevant to her major in the spring. She is also looking to become a resident assistant next year, which of course makes her parents happy because of the free room and board that comes with the position.
After an hour or so of catching up, her phone buzzes. It was a text message from her friend from high school.
"Oh, she wants to hang out."
And, poof, within minutes, our daughter is out the front door to catch up with her high school friend.
And this dad was sitting in his favorite chair, a little bummed he wasn't able to hang out with his kiddo who he hadn't seen but just a few days this fall.
Then it hit me — I did the same thing to my parents when I came home for breaks in college. And, to add to that, it has been nearly 30 years since I have lived in the same city as my parents and immediate and extended family. Even when I would visit as an adult, oftentimes, I would get a call from friends once word came that I was in town, to hang out and, poof, I was out the door leaving my parents in the dust.
Oh, karma, you got me. You got me good.
I now felt that gut punch of when you are excited to see your kids come home, only to see them for a few minutes before they head out to hang with friends.
And I don't blame her for wanting to go have fun with friends. You are only young once. And, let's face it, watching hockey with your dad on the couch isn't as fun as catching up with your high school friends on a Thursday night at Whataburger.
But, kids, just remember, when your sons or daughters come home from college to visit later in life, and leave a few hours later in a rush, you might have the same pain in your gut as I did this week, and as my parents did those decades ago.
Oh, the joys of an empty nest life.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
