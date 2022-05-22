If you enjoy playing a few hands of poker – and raising money for a great cause — the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County is planning the perfect event for you.
Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County will play host to the 10th annual Charity Poker Tournament, benefiting the organization.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and cards will start being dealt at 7 p.m., at the Gleneagles Country Club, 5401 W. Park Blvd., in Plano.
What a great night of fun for a great cause and organization. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has five clubs located in Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Princeton. The club serves children aged 5-18. According to statistics provided by the club, 81% of members are Black, Indigenous (people of color), 53% live in non-traditional households, 24% are diagnosed with a disability, 56% qualify for federal free or reduced lunch, and 16% are homeless or in foster care. That final statistic was only 6% pre-pandemic.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County is still accepting ticket purchases to participate in the charity poker event. For a donation of $200, you can purchase a pre-registered poker ticket that includes one seat in the poker tournament and two drink tickets.
If playing poker isn't your thing, don't worry. For a $75 donation, you can purchase a pre-registered blackjack ticket that includes one seat at the blackjack table and two drink tickets.
And if you are looking for a vacation idea, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has an opportunity for you, too. You can purchase raffle tickets for the Dream Vacation Getaway, and there are great odds to win, 3 out of 500, as only 500 raffle tickets will be sold. Available trips include a Diamond luxury Mexican resort rip, Vancouver salmon fishing experience and a sailing across San Diego adventure. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $100 each. As of Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 411 tickets were still available.
