Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County

If you enjoy playing a few hands of poker – and raising money for a great cause — the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County is planning the perfect event for you.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County will play host to the 10th annual Charity Poker Tournament, benefiting the organization.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and cards will start being dealt at 7 p.m., at the Gleneagles Country Club, 5401 W. Park Blvd., in Plano.

What a great night of fun for a great cause and organization. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has five clubs located in Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Princeton. The club serves children aged 5-18. According to statistics provided by the club, 81% of members are Black, Indigenous (people of color), 53% live in non-traditional households, 24% are diagnosed with a disability, 56% qualify for federal free or reduced lunch, and 16% are homeless or in foster care. That final statistic was only 6% pre-pandemic.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County is still accepting ticket purchases to participate in the charity poker event. For a donation of $200, you can purchase a pre-registered poker ticket that includes one seat in the poker tournament and two drink tickets. 

If playing poker isn't your thing, don't worry. For a $75 donation, you can purchase a pre-registered blackjack ticket that includes one seat at the blackjack table and two drink tickets. 

And if you are looking for a vacation idea, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has an opportunity for you, too. You can purchase raffle tickets for the Dream Vacation Getaway, and there are great odds to win, 3 out of 500, as only 500 raffle tickets will be sold. Available trips include a Diamond luxury Mexican resort rip, Vancouver salmon fishing experience and a sailing across San Diego adventure. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $100 each. As of Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 411 tickets were still available.

You can purchase tickets for all of the above options, and also review higher level sponsorship opportunities at https://one.bidpal.net/bgcccpoker2022/ticketing

Registration is limited to available seats on a first-come, first-served basis so to ensure your reserved seat, register online today.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

