One pill kills.
That was the message on Thursday, April 20, during a special community meeting in the held by Frisco ISD concerning what has become a crisis in our country and region — fentanyl overdoses and deaths.
In the past few months, communities across North Texas and many in the Star Local Media coverage area have held, or are planning to hold, similar community meetings to educate the public — especially parents — on the dangers of illicit fentanyl.
For those we are not aware, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is often pressed into fake pills or cut into street drugs such as cocaine or heroin. Fentanyl is most commonly found in "blue M30" pills.
The dangers of fentanyl isn't necessary new. In 2021, there was a 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths reported in Texas compared to the prior year.
Sgt. Travis Sullivan, with the School Resource Officer Division of the Frisco Police Department, spoke on the dangers of fentanyl to a crowd of about 50 community members at the Frisco forum. Sullivan said parents should look for behavior such as stupor, cold or clammy skin, pinpoint pupils or respiratory failure which could lead to death as all signs of possible overdose from fentanyl poisoning.
He said that Frisco is not immune to this rising fentanyl crisis, and that parents and citizens should be aware of its dangers and should talk to their children or anyone who may suffer from substance abuse problems on its dangers.
Information shared at the event said that 99% of all fentanyl-related deaths are accidental overdoses — a result of another pill or substance being laced with fentanyl because the drug is very addictive.
Earlier this year, a similar community forum on the dangers of fentanyl was held in Plano, featuring speakers from Plano ISD and the Plano Police Department.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl has become the single deadliest drug in the United States. Plano Medical City’s Medical Director Mark Gamber said that the drug has replaced drinking and driving as the No. 1 killer for teens.
According to Guy Baker, with the DEA, fentanyl is found in a variety of counterfeit pills made in unregulated labs based out of garages, tents and bathrooms.
Jeri Horton, a parent of a recent fentanyl victim, talked about the death of her daughter, Jessie, and how it affected her friends and family. Horton recalled how her daughter was considered a light in the lives of her friends and family. While Jessie was living with someone, a birthday party led to drug use. Horton said her daughter had a history with substance abuse and took what she thought was oxycodone. It was laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Horton said that while she and her daughter had been separated from each other for a time, the two were beginning to reconcile when Jessie died.
“Yes, she chose to take a pill,” Horton said. “She did not choose to die. She did not deserve to die.”
If you want to better understand how fentanyl can destroy a life, and endanger a community look no further than in Carrollton where hundreds of community members showed up to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) on February 9 to learn and speak on the dangers of fentanyl.
This meeting came as a response to two fentanyl dealers allegedly being tied to as many as 10 juvenile overdoses in the CFBISD region, three of which were fatal. Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
After the incident, a Flower Mound man who supplied fentanyl to a trafficker linked to at least one juvenile overdose was federally charged, according to Leigha Simonton, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
As parents of two young adults — ages 22 and nearly 20 — I realized we have never talked to our daughters about the issue of fentanyl, or the dangers of taking any medication — even if it is a Tylenol or Advil pill — from anyone. Do not do it. You just don't know. It isn't worth the risk.
So, have you talked to your kids? If not, please do so. One innocent mistake could be deadly.
Police alone can't address this issue — but an educated and activated community can.
