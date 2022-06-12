"Just hit the ball."
"Just hit the ball."
"Just... hit... the... ball."
Those four words were ringing in my head as my name was called to take my at-bat in the Reliant Home Run Derby Media League event Tuesday evening at Riders Field in Frisco.
The pressure was on, and the funny thing was, there were only a few dozens fans in the stands — mostly friends and family of the 11 members of the local media scene taking part in the warm-up act before the gates opened and the fans rushed in for the main event. Later that night, thousands of fans would fill Riders Field to watch their favorite Dallas Cowboys swing the bat and hit home runs for a good cause — raising money for The Salvation Army — through the Reliant charity event.
Even if there were no fans in the stands, that didn't erase the intense amount of pressure in my mind as I stepped to the plate with my chosen walk-up song, "Welcome to the Jungle," blaring through the stadium's loudspeakers.
After fouling off the first warm-up pitch, the nerves faded away. Mission accomplished. I didn't swing and miss. The rules of the Media League Derby were that with every hit that landed in fair territory, I had the opportunity to raise money for The Salvation Army, and with each home run over the shortened fences in the outfield, the donated amount increased.
Getting to participate in this event for the first time was a lot of fun for this old high school baseball player who is now 47 years old, out of shape and hadn't swung a baseball bat with purpose in, oh, maybe 6 or more years — and it was slow-pitch old man's softball, so not sure if that even counts.
"Just hit the ball."
After taking a few hard swings, and hitting a couple home runs over the temporary fence in the outfield along with a handful of fair balls to raise money for The Salvation Army, the voice in my head quickly changed to…
"Just don't get hurt. Just don't get hurt."
That voice in my head was in the tone of my wife, Elizabeth, as those were her last words of encouragement to me before I left the house to go to the stadium.
With every swing, I could feel the muscles in the left side of my torso tighten. But, of course, did that stop me from trying to swing for the fences? No way.
And I am happy to report, your friendly Star Local Media newspaper publisher finished with hitting 7 home runs and raised $5,400 for The Salvation Army through Reliant charities. And much to my dismay my family and friends seemed somewhat surprised at the result, maybe they expected me to hit more home runs? Wishful thinking on my part, I know.
In total, the Media League and its 11 participants, listed below, raised a record total of more than $43,000 for various DFW-area charities, paid for by Reliant. Big congrats to co-champs Ben Swanger of D CEO Magazine and Pat Doney with KXAS-TV on being Media League Home Run Derby co-champs. They put on quite the show.
The Media League lineup and their charities included:
- RJ Choppy, 105.3 FM The Fan supporting Youth on Course
- Pat Doney, KXAS-TV (NBC) supporting Team Hoyt Texas
- Tom Gribble, KSCS New Country 96.3 supporting American Diabetes Association
- Clarence Hill, Fort Worth Star-Telegram supporting See It Through Charities
- Erik Mora, KXTX-TV (Telemundo) supporting Isla Urbana
- Shannon Murray, KDFW-TV (FOX) supporting Girls on the Run DFW
- Brittany Rainey, KTVT-TV (CBS) supporting Street Dog Project
- Kyle Roberts, WFAA-TV (ABC) supporting McKinney Little Free Pantry
- Rick Rogers, Star Local Media supporting The Salvation Army
- Ben Swanger, D CEO Magazine supporting Pasos for Oak Cliff
- Kyle Youmans, Dallas Cowboys supporting The Sandlot Children's Charity
Also, happy to report, I not only hit a few home runs, but I am walking upright today too, so it's a win-win!
Again, kudos to all involved at Reliant for putting together an incredible night of fun for the fans and for the charities involved!
