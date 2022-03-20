I don't know about you, but the week after having to "spring forward" every March is one of the most difficult weeks in terms of productivity, sleep patterns and my overall health.
All week, I haven't been able to fall asleep until nearly 1 a.m. each day, and my wake-up habits of 6:20 a.m. have been met with the push of not one, not two but at least three snooze buttons. I am miserable. These twice-a-year time changes have to go, and now I am not alone in my sentiment.
Luckily for people like me who struggle with "springing forward" and "falling back" each year, there is hope. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023.
Lawmakers unanimously adopted the Sunshine Protection Act, which advocates say will boost economic activity. The measure must pass the U.S. House of Representatives before going to President Joe Biden for consideration.
The bill, S.623, would apply to those states who participate in daylight saving time. Most states observe daylight saving time for eight months each year. The bill would do away with changing clocks twice a year. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not participate in Daylight Saving Time.
I guess if there is something, and probably the only thing that both sides of the aisle can agree on, it is this — it is time to end the ridiculous ritual of having to change our clocks and upset our body rhythm twice a year.
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-FL, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, sponsored the measure.
“Resetting the clocks may soon be a thing of the past,” Whitehouse said in a statement. “This is a bipartisan bill that has received a very strong response from constituents. I’m hopeful we can get the House of Representatives on board with an extra hour of afternoon sun in the winter and send this bill to the President’s desk.”
Nineteen states – Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming – have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives, Rubio said. States need federal approval to make the change.
“I think the majority of the American people’s preference is just to stop the back and forth changing,” Rubio said.
The Florida Senator said research shows switching the clocks had been linked to increased heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents. He said other research suggests light later in the day could reduce crime and childhood obesity.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, another bill sponsor, previously said the bill would appeal to parents of young children, among others.
“I don’t know a parent of a young child that would oppose getting rid of springing forward or falling back,” he said in a statement last week. “Congress created Daylight Saving decades ago as a wartime effort, now it is well past time to lock the clock and end this experiment.”
One of my favorite segments on HBO show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" is "How Is This Still A Thing?" Back in 2015, the question was asked, "Daylight Saving Time, How Is This Still A Thing?"
Whether you lean left or right, I think we all can agree the annual ritual of changing our clocks — and messing with our body clocks — should no longer be a thing.
Plus, I still can't remember how to change the clock on my microwave. Anyone have a link to a Kenmore Elite microwave manual?
