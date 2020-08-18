Six Frisco ISD buildings, including two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, were without power Tuesday morning for almost one hour.
Meghan Cone, FISD assistant communications director, said the power outage was related to CoServ, an electric and gas distribution company, and was not a Frisco ISD issue. She said the buildings were without power from around 8:10 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The district reported the power outage at around 8:40 a.m. on social media. At 9:10 a.m., the district announced that power had been restored.
The power outage impacted Smith and Spears elementary schools, Clark Middle School and Lebanon Trail High School. The outage also impacted the district’s Career and Technical Education Center and the Frisco ISD Administration Building.
At 8:30 a.m., the Frisco Police Department on social media reported a shutdown at northbound Hillcrest Road and Samantha Drive as a result of a downed power line. The department announced at 9:10 a.m. that the area had reopened.
CoServ Communications Director Oscar Martinez said about 2,000 Frisco residents were without power for 56 minutes Tuesday morning after a piece of equipment failed on an overhead line near Hillcrest Road and Samantha Drive.
The FISD campuses were impacted differently based on their school day start time, Cone said. Lebanon Trail High School announced at 8:30 a.m. on social media that its first period would begin at 9:30 a.m. but that the rest of the schedule would stay the same. High school hours usually begin at 9 a.m., according to the district website.
Cone said parents of students at impacted campuses were given communication to let them know the buildings were without power, resulting in teachers’ ability to conduct synchronous instruction at previously communicated times being potentially impacted.
“In some cases, teachers were still able to conduct live meetings on schedule via their cell phones,” Cone stated. “At other locations, teachers had time to return home to utilize power and internet at their homes.”
Clark Middle School announced on social media that teachers would be working from home on Tuesday, resulting in a delay as they commuted. Classes would resume afterwards, the school stated.
“Each teacher has also scheduled live, synchronous learning opportunities at various times throughout the school day and may not have had these opportunities scheduled during the time power was out,” Cone stated.
