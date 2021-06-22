From Will Sowell’s perspective, Frisco residents need to help their elected officials contend with the single biggest risk the city faces.
“And the single biggest risk to Frisco today really is what I would call extremist politics that take the place of sound policy,” Sowell said.
The comment was met with a round of applause in Frisco City Council chambers.
“(City Council members) need your help to gather around them and help insulate them from those that would try to be divisive,” Sowell continued. “This group is very focused not on ‘what I want,’ but they’re focused on ‘what we need,’ and they need your help in doing that.”
The outgoing councilman’s comments came during his last moments on the dais as he rounded out a nine-year tenure on the council. On June 15, Sowell’s departure made way for a new member, Angelia Pelham, to take over the Place 3 seat.
But the transition of power didn’t come without some comments from fellow council members who both needled and praised Sowell as they highlighted the legacy he was leaving.
“I think the standard that Will Sowell has set as a council member, and I think we would all agree on this, it’s unparalleled,” Councilwoman Shona Huffman said. “There is no other council member that has set the standard of attention to detail for the residents, attention to detail for what matters and attention to detail for how we were going to get there and finish the project. So for that standard, we thank you.”
Huffman said she was first struck by Sowell during his first campaign run in 2012 when he had been thrown a tough question that Huffman said could have been given an “easy political answer that would have made everybody happy.”
“And you chose the hard unpopular answer because of the courage of your convictions,” Huffman said. “You were never willing to say something just because it was popular. You were always willing to say something, even when it was hard, because it was right.”
Multiple council members highlighted Sowell’s role in helping to bring the PGA of America to Frisco, a proposition that Councilman John Keating said had everyone “on pins and needles” as many cities eyed the prize of becoming the new home of golf.
“When we made that first trip, it was Will and I who went out there and riding that bus and saying ‘We’ve got to figure out how to make it happen,’” Mayor Jeff Cheney said. “He’s like, ‘I want to take the lead on making it happen,’ and he did take the lead.”
They also detailed Sowell’s ability to challenge and push council members. Both Cheney and Councilman Brian Livingston recalled that Sowell had once called them on separate occasions to “yell at them.”
And both said Sowell had been right.
“I have always appreciated your thoughtfulness on everything, and somehow we can be discussing and going back and forth on PGA or any number of other subjects, and all of a sudden Will will say something and everybody just goes ‘Oh, yeah. That makes sense,’ And it just kind of clicks,” Councilman Bill Woodard said. “And we’re going to miss that with you gone.”
Sowell’s exit comes after a contentious election for his seat that landed two candidates, Pelham and opponent Jennifer White, in a runoff race that garnered regional attention and that drew over 13,000 Frisco voters to the polls — almost a record number for the city.
“The expectations are always high for a leader,” Sowell said June 15. “They’re always high. These seven people, they’re going to stand in the gap when things go wrong, they’re going to take accountability when things go wrong, and they’re going to hand out the praise to other people when things go well. But they need you to get their back. People will try to divide us in the city. But as long as the seven elected officials remain united, as long as you stand behind them, we can combat those effects, and we must. And we must.”
Sowell said many people had asked him if his tenure’s end was bittersweet or sad for him.
“And it really isn’t,” he said. “I’m happy to have had the opportunity, just like Angelia will soon have, and she will be happy to have had this opportunity.”
