With the unanimous support of the Town Council, The Town of Prosper on Thursday announced the appointment of Ron Patterson, who served most recently as Deputy City Manager for Frisco, as Interim Town Manager. Patterson has served in municipal public service in Texas for nearly 35 years. After a career in Frisco that spanned two decades, he recently announced his departure to begin work as a consultant.
“I am thrilled to have Ron Patterson serving the residents and the staff in the Town of Prosper,” said Prosper Mayor David Bristol. “Having known Ron for over a decade and seeing his great leadership and work in Frisco, I am confident that his wealth of city management experience will make an immediate impact in Prosper.”
Ron Patterson has been serving communities throughout Texas for over three decades. He served the City of Frisco for more than 21 years in different roles including Deputy City Manager, President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) and Assistant City Manager. In Frisco, Patterson led teams of talented staff that saw many public-private partnership projects come to fruition. A few examples of projects in which he participated include Stonebriar Mall, Centre at Preston Ridge, The Star, Baylor Wellness Center, Frisco Station, U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame, PGA Headquarters, Hall Redevelopment, and Fields. He also helped to attract Fortune-ranked companies Keurig Dr. Pepper and TIAA, as well as implementing several tax increment reinvestment zones and more.
“I am greatly looking forward to working with the residents and the highly talented staff in the Town of Prosper,” said newly-appointed Interim Town Manager Ron Patterson. “The staff and the great work they do is widely respected throughout North Texas, and I am humbled to share in their efforts in the days ahead.” Mr. Patterson will begin his new position in August.
Patterson graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration; he holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas. He served 23 years in the United States Air Force/Texas Air National Guard. Patterson has been married for 37 years to Taylor and has two grown daughters.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
