During a meeting held on Monday, July 3, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved an updated compilation of all school zones within the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.
The revisions include the incorporation of new zones, modifications to existing ones, and the elimination of certain locations and designated times for reduced speed limits throughout the district.
The initiative to update the school zones stems from the implementation of Ordinance 06-01-06, adopted by the Frisco City Council back in January 2006. This ordinance established reduced-speed school zones on specific streets within the city. As part of the approval process, the council was informed by staff that an annual amendment to the existing Reduced Speed School Zone Ordinance would be presented. These amendments serve to establish new or modified school zones within the city as necessitated by attendance boundary rezoning, the construction of new schools, or new development. The most recent Ordinance Amendment (2022-07-29) was approved by the Frisco City Council in July 2022.
One notable addition to the new school zones is the recently built Wilkinson Middle School, located opposite Panther Creek High School. In response to the presence of the middle school, the existing school zone for Panther Creek High School is being expanded. The expansion entails extending the current school zone on PGA Parkway to the east of Championship Drive, as well as establishing a brand new school zone on Championship Drive itself.
The Frisco ISD has also implemented attendance boundary changes for several elementary schools, including Bledsoe Elementary. Consequently, some elementary students will now need to cross Lebanon Road in order to reach their schools. Additionally, adjustments are being made to the existing school zone of Pearson Middle School, situated at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Teel Parkway. This modification involves expanding the school zone to accommodate elementary school times in addition to middle school times.
During the previous school year, changes were made to the school zone arrangement for Smith Elementary and Clark Middle School. These changes were implemented to include high school times for students crossing Warren Parkway at Darcy Lane. The modification was made in response to a request from residents and after confirming that high school students were crossing at an unsignalized location.
City council members have emphasized that the construction of the new and modified school zone locations will be financed using existing approved operating funds. Furthermore, the ordinance was reviewed and approved by the city's legal staff, ensuring its compliance with relevant regulations.
