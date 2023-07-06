school bus
aceshot - Fotolia

During a meeting held on Monday, July 3, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved an updated compilation of all school zones within the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.

The revisions include the incorporation of new zones, modifications to existing ones, and the elimination of certain locations and designated times for reduced speed limits throughout the district.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments