On at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to an incident on the Sam Rayburn Tollway near Custer Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south on the Tollway. For an as yet undetermined reason, a pedestrian walked onto the Tollway in front of the truck. The driver of the truck took evasive action to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unsuccessful.
The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The identities of the pedestrian and truck driver are being withheld pending confirmation of notification of next of kin.
The crash is currently under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
