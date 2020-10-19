Two pedestrians were transported to a hospital Monday after an incident involving a train.
Frisco Police have confirmed that an incident involving a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was reported at approximately 4:42 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Evan Mattei, Frisco Police Department public information officer, stated that the two patients were taken to a local hospital by Frisco Fire/EMS with unknown injuries.
No fatalities have been reported as of 6:15 p.m. Monday, Mattei stated in an email.
The incident occurred on the tracks north of Cobb Hill Drive and Research Road, Mattei stated.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
