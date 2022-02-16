Frisco ISD is honored to recognize 19 students who have recently scored the highest possible composite scores on either the ACT or SAT college entrance exams.
While their top scores are admirable, these students also excel outside the classroom. They are campus leaders and participate in a wide range of extracurriculars, fine arts and athletic endeavors. They also engage in numerous student-based organizations both in and out of school while taking advanced coursework.
The ACT and SAT exams are widely used standardized exams that students can take as they prepare for college admissions.
The SAT is made up of three main sections: math, evidence-based reading and writing. The math section is scored on a scale of 200-800, while the evidenced-based reading and writing sections are combined into one score on a scale of 200-800. In turn, total SAT scores range from 400 to 1600.
This year, the District is proud to honor three students who achieved 1600, the highest SAT score possible:
- Lavik Jain - Centennial High School junior
- Abigail Junan - Liberty High School junior
- Ean-Hawk Veluz - Heritage High School senior
The Class of 2021 national average score for the SAT was 1060, while the Texas average was 1003. The average score for the FISD Class of 2021 was 1143.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading, and science, scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. Earning a perfect score is extremely rare. For example, nearly two million students across the U.S. typically take the test each year, and less than one percent of them earn a perfect score.
- Vivek Abraham - Memorial High School senior
- Nitin Chikkodi - Lebanon Trail senior
- Stephanie Chung - Liberty High School senior
- Dakshin Devanand - Reedy High School junior
- Kush Gandhi - Liberty High School senior
- Tanmay Gupta - Liberty High School junior
- Shray Jain - Liberty High School senior
- Arnav Kaul - Wakeland High School junior
- Ananth Kothuri - Frisco High School senior
- Molly McManus - Wakeland High School senior
- Colin Peek - Wakeland High School senior
- Tanvi Sud - Frisco High School junior
- Abhiram Tadepalli - Centennial High School junior
- Nathan Tserng - Lebanon Trail High School senior
- Lalith Vemulapalli - Centennial High School senior
- Ashwin Yogaratnam - Memorial High School senior
Nationally, the Class of 2021 had an average composite ACT score of 20.6, while Texas averaged 20.5. The Frisco ISD Class of 2021 earned an average score of 25.7.
