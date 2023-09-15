 Skip to main content
featured spotlight
ARTS TAKE CENTER STAGE

Performing arts venues are a key focus of Frisco’s leadership exchange in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — The arts received the spotlight on Thursday for Frisco officials on the third official day of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Leadership Exchange trip to Fort Collins, Colorado.

This week, a delegation of local leaders guided by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce traveled to Fort Collins, Colorado for the fourth installment of its annual Leadership Exchange program. The program allows Frisco representatives to visit and learn from a city elsewhere in the country from a variety of angles. Previous years have included trips to Scottsdale, Arizona; Nashville, Tennessee; and Cary, North Carolina.

Thursday's leadership exchange program included a visit to the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, Colorado. 
Thursday's leadership exchange program included a visit to the CSU University Center for the Arts in Fort Collins, Colorado. 

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

An error occurred