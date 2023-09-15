Performing arts venues are a key focus of Frisco’s leadership exchange in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — The arts received the spotlight on Thursday for Frisco officials on the third official day of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Leadership Exchange trip to Fort Collins, Colorado.
This week, a delegation of local leaders guided by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce traveled to Fort Collins, Colorado for the fourth installment of its annual Leadership Exchange program. The program allows Frisco representatives to visit and learn from a city elsewhere in the country from a variety of angles. Previous years have included trips to Scottsdale, Arizona; Nashville, Tennessee; and Cary, North Carolina.
The Thursday leg of the trip featured a tour of the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, a performing arts complex that includes multiple venues and event spaces, including an art gallery. That same day, Frisco’s delegation also visited Colorado State University’s University Center for the Arts, also located in Fort Collins.
As both the city of Frisco and Frisco ISD embark on creating performing arts venues, the visits gave both entities a chance to explore and ask questions about the Fort Collins locations.
The city of Frisco has been in discussions for a performing arts center for multiple years. Most recently, the city council approved a $1.4 million professional services agreement with consultant Theater Projects for consulting services related to a performing arts venue. The agreement outlined a multi-phased process and projected that Frisco could have a performing arts center open by late 2028 or early 2029.
“The biggest takeaway for me was the communities that decided they want to put their flag in the ground and say that, ‘We are going to invest in the creative economy and the creative culture,’ it ended up becoming part of their city’s identity, and other things came about because of that, that they never expected to happen,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said Thursday following the tours. “And so that’s what we’re trying to think of as a city, is we want this to become part of our creative identity.”
Following the tours, Frisco City Councilmember Tammy Meinershagen said her biggest takeaways were the use of ancillary spaces beyond performing arts, as well as the incorporation of students in the process both from both the creation side and the business side.
Meinershagen noted that the Lincoln Center had areas like a patio that could be used for weddings and space for wedding receptions.
“I mean, that’s really great to think about a venue that’s going to work for the whole community, for all kinds of purposes, and they’re going to be able to fund the operations and the maintenance of it,” she said. “That’s brilliant.”
Meinershagen shared hopes for building a Frisco performing arts complex that is tech-forward, adding that the arts changed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to build a building where the Frisco residents in 2050 look back and say. ‘Hey, this was great. They were thinking ahead. They accommodated for future tech or future flexible spaces, they didn’t tie themselves down to one genre,’” Meinershagen said.
Cheney noted that the facilities that Frisco officials have looked at are roughly 40 to 50 years old.
“And so it’s learning from them, because in almost every instance, the community had to make a critical decision, and they had to think really long term and say, ‘We’re making a 40-, 50-year decision here in the moment,’ and that’s kind of what we’re trying to do as a council,” he said.
Cheney noted that trends are changing in the theater business, with some venues having to change to make spaces for those new trends.
“And so it’s about serving different communities, from the large Broadway shows, which is a big dream, to the community groups and then everything in between,” Cheney said, "but then also having different spaces that can be rented and used on a daily basis for wedding and bar mitzvahs and different types of other kinds of events.”
Frisco ISD is also in the midst of making its own performing arts center a reality. The district selected a construction manager at-risk for the Frisco ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center in March.
On Thursday, FISD Board President Dynette Davis said the expectation is to see renderings and a maximum price around late October.
“The Lincoln Center showed us so much more than just the performing arts venue,” Davis said, noting the facility’s gallery space.
She said took note of the facility’s conference centers.
“When I saw those, I imagined our performing arts teachers and educators just having a space where they can plan.”
Davis also said the CSU performing arts center gave a window into performing arts within an academic setting, while the Lincoln Center showed how different types of arts can be showcased.
Board Secretary Renee Archambault said seeing a facility focused on student success in the arts encapsulated what FISD has been hoping to accomplish with its project.
“For me especially it solidified the vision and the mission of this project and what we really want to see for our kids,” Archambault said. “Because seeing kids in this space today at CSU, and they were thriving and excited, and they found their passion through the arts, and they have the facilities to be able to continue to explore, that passion, it’s exactly we want to provide for all of our Frisco ISD kids, from Pre-K all the way through 12th grade.”
Archambault said the process to bring the project to life has been in the works for about five years and has included visits to multiple venues. Following Thursday’s tours, Archambault said flexibility of space was one of her biggest takeaways.
“There’s just a lot of unique ways with that kind of flexibility that we can bring together different groups, and that interdisciplinary nature in fine arts I think is really important for Frisco ISD kids and for all of our students,” she said, “because we never want to pigeonhole them into something when they could really use their time with us to be exploratory and maybe find new passions that they didn’t even know that they had. So I think when you build a space that allows for that sort of collaboration, it really kind of opens the door for a lot of exploration for our kids.”
Davis said the goal is to have the FISD facility completed by 2025.
