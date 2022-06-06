During Monday evening's Frisco Town Hall event, Mayor Jeff Cheney and representatives with the PGA of America were on hand to share an update on the PGA Frisco project and take questions.
Near the end of the panel discussion, Cheney took the opportunity to share some of the feedback received after a handful of key partners on the project were able to play the course at PGA Frisco for the first time.
"There were some with the school district and the city, and I was thankful to be on that list, and I can tell you with the complex and the course, as much hype as they have had, (the PGA of America) overdelivered," Cheney told those in attendance, listening via phone and viewing the town hall online. "They had the 17 top courses represented in America (playing the course) and the collective comments that they heard was that PGA Frisco with all of its components will be widely considered the No. 1 golf complex, not just in the United States, but maybe the world, and both courses (at PGA Frisco) have a chance to be top five courses in the U.S. It is very much going to be a destination.
"(PGA Frisco) wants to open with a big splash, get all of phase 1 done, cut the ribbon and plans to open to the public April 2023."
Cheney's comments were part of a panel discussion led by the mayor and Jason Mengel, championship director of the PGA of America, and Nikki Marquardt, corporate hospitality sales and marketing lead, during the Frisco Town Hall held inside the council chambers.
Mengel shared that a date has been set for the first major golf event planned at PGA Frisco. The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will tee off May 23-28, 2023 on the Fields Ranch East course. Other major golf events scheduled so far after the KSPGA will be:
- 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- 2027 PGA Championship
- 2029 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
- 2031 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- 2034 PGA Championship
Mengel said single day and event-long grounds pass ticket sales will begin later this summer for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. To learn more about ticket sales, visit www.sppgachampionship.com/2023/tickets and register your interest in the event.
Mengel reminded the town hall attendees that there are only 350 days until the first major will be held on the PGA Frisco grounds.
The panel took questions from the audience, from those watching on the Facebook live feed and through calls. Several questions centered around how local businesses and volunteers could be involved in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and future events held at PGA Frisco.
The panel said there will be several opportunities to volunteer, for jobs and ways small businesses can get involved. Cheney said PGA Frisco "is a huge win for the business community."
Mengel said the total number of volunteers needed for events like the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be roughly 1,800 to 2,000, but as many as 3,500 volunteers may be needed for the PGA Championship, one of golf's four major events, planned for PGA Frisco in 2027.
Cheney reminded residents participating in the town hall that Frisco residents will receive a 30% discount on green fees at the PGA Frisco courses. He also said 30% of the tee times must be reserved for Frisco residents as part of the city's engagement with PGA of America. For those who may not be avid golfers, the PGA Frisco complex will still be a destination with 13 restaurants planned on the grounds between PGA of America and the Omni Resort & Hotel. The "Dance Floor" putting green, which will also be open to the public, will be "as large as a baseball field," and the complex will also feature a 10-hole, lighted short course.
"I have said since the very beginning, the great thing about this project is that if you have never picked up a golf club you are still going to love this project," Cheney said. "The public access components that have been built between the public trail that surrounds the course that connects into our public trails networks, to the 'dance floor' that is the two-acre putting green… they are installing the big-screen TV on one end (of the green now)… when you stand on one end (of the green) you can hardly see the other end it is so large.
"This is all part of the mindset on how they are going to grow the game of golf right here in Frisco, Texas, as well as training some of the best golf professionals in the world with some of the latest technologies, all of which our student athletes are going to have first access to."
