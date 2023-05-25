At 7:10 a.m. Thursday, a key piece of Frisco history shot out into the sky.

At that time, Cameron Doan delivered the first tee shot on the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco. The move kicked off the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first major championship to be hosted at the brand-new home of the PGA of America.

SENIOR PGA 22.jpg

Left to right: Dustin Paschal, Paul Simon and Ashley Miller.  
SCOTT STARNES.jpg
CHUCK MELTON.jpg

Chuck Melton
ED ROBINSON.jpg

Ed Robinson
KEVIN HAIL.jpg

Kevin Hail, right.
Jeff Cheney.jpg

Dana Cheney, left, and Jeff Cheney, right.
SENIOR PGA 9.jpg

John Daly at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Frisco. 
SENIOR PGA 17.jpg

A crowd gathers to watch John Daly tee off on Thursday at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Frisco. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

