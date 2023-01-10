PGA 3.jpg

The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be the first major championship played at PGA Frisco. 

It is officially 2023, and “the clock is ticking” as preparations continue for this year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, said Jason Mengel, championship director with the PGA of America.

The event, slated for May 24-28, will be the first major championship hosted at PGA Frisco, officially kicking off activities at a new golf and entertainment district in Sports City, USA. 

