It is officially 2023, and “the clock is ticking” as preparations continue for this year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, said Jason Mengel, championship director with the PGA of America.
The event, slated for May 24-28, will be the first major championship hosted at PGA Frisco, officially kicking off activities at a new golf and entertainment district in Sports City, USA.
Mengel said it’s normal to see activity ramping up going into the year of the event. Preparation for the event included such recent milestones as recently adding to championship staff.
“We just brought on three additional teammates that round us out for seven full-time staff going into the event,” Mengel said. “They’ll be our coordinators across the various business units of the event, and we’re so happy to have them, and they couldn’t have gotten here soon enough.”
In terms of site plan preparations, Mengel said he’s excited to welcome guests to the event through the new district.
“We think of that entry being almost like going to Disney World, if you will, and strolling down Main Street USA,” Mengel said. “But we still have to build everything. So we’ll be focusing on that, continuing to tweak our site plan a little bit ahead of the construction of our championship structures, which will probably begin within the next couple of months.”
The championship is projected to bring in about $20 million in economic impact, based on recent estimates. The event benefits PGA Reach, a charitable foundation of the PGA of America that aims to “positively impact the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf,” according to the PGA website.
Back in August, it was announced that the event was seeking about 1,500 volunteers. On Jan. 10, Mengel said those openings filled up within a day, and there is currently a waitlist of several hundred people for the positions. The vast majority of volunteers signed up for the event are local, he said.
Tickets for the championship are available atsrpga.com. Children 17 years old and younger will have free entry to the championship when accompanied by an adult, according to a previous announcement from the PGA. In addition, members of the military (includingactive duty, retirees, veterans, reserve and National Guard)and a guest will receive free admission for a one-day pass.
Ticket holders, volunteers and companies at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will have priority access for future PGA Frisco events, including the 2027 PGA Championship, the PGA stated in a previous announcement.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
