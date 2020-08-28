While the first swings have yet to take place on the PGA of America’s anticipated championship courses in Frisco, development milestones are approaching.
Construction on the PGA of America Headquarters is set to begin in September, Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina said, and the project is expected to last for about 15 months.
The PGA of America announced in 2018 that it would be moving its headquarters to Frisco from Palm Beach County, Florida. PGA Frisco, a $500 million project, is set to include two championship golf courses, an Omni resort and a retail village, according to the Visit Frisco webpage.
A 2018 press release stated that the PGA of America Headquarters in Frisco would initially employ 100 people.
Brezina said all 36 holes for the development’s two championship golf courses are set to be completed by November, and the courses are expected to open in summer 2022.
The space between completion and opening will serve a purpose.
"There's a significant amount of grow-in period," Brezina said. "They want to allow the course to grow in. They'll be maintaining it, but not allow any players."
Part of the development process includes sand capping, or putting sand under grass to allow for drainage. The soils in the area are hard clay and swell with water, Brezina said.
“That's why you have a lot of foundation issues in North Texas,” he said. “And so whenever it rains, that clay soil just absorbs that water and then just turns into muck.”
The sand capping will allow for the water to drain through the grass and be absorbed more quickly into the ground in order to avoid puddles or standing water, Brezina said.
Multiple championships slated for the May or June months means a threat of rainfall.
“We typically get a lot of rain in those months,” Brezina said, “so they designed the course to be able to handle the afternoon thunderstorm and then even play after it rolls through, or definitely be ready to play the next morning, the next day.”
Sand capping is taking place on both courses, Brezina said. However, the process isn’t done on most courses, he confirmed.
Brezina said the development partnership includes Omni Stillwater Woods as well as the city, both the Economic Development Corporation and the Community Development Corporation and Frisco ISD.
“We've all partnered to create the home of golf in America, and a signature golf course with two championship caliber courses is the goal,” Brezina said, “and that's what will be delivered.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.