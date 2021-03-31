Frisco’s role as host to the game of golf is starting to take shape.
The construction for the PGA of America headquarters building on the PGA Frisco campus has reached a midpoint, the association announced on March 26.
The building, which will serve as a corporate centerpiece to the new home of golf, will spread over 6.2 acres of the 660-acre PGA Frisco campus, which is slated to comprise two championship golf courses, a 500-room Omni Resort and an entertainment district.
The headquarters building’s development comes as a multi-partner construction effort with Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) serving as the general contractor, Cushman & Wakefield managing construction and Page as the team architect.
For Granger Hassmann, AP’s vice president of preconstruction and estimating, the midpoint milestone is a particularly “poignant” one.
“The autographed beam hoisted to the top of the structure really represents the close collaboration and successful partnership between the PGA of America, Cushman & Wakefield, Page, the city of Frisco and AP during a very challenging year,” Hassmann said in a statement. “This project is a prominent addition to the relocation of corporate headquarters to North Texas, and AP is honored to be a part of it.”
In an October interview with The Frisco Enterprise, Corbett Nichter, chief operating officer, said the building’s design will feature connectivity and a clean look.
“I think the best way to say it, it will be a timeless design and a timeless building,” he said.
The headquarters building, which will stretch to four stories tall, will feature mostly glass and limestone, a strategic arc towards the “Texas Modern” style that Nichter said Page, the architect, has developed.
According to a March 26 press release, the headquarters ground floor will include a video studio and education center. A wood wall sculpted to mimic a golf course’s topography will serve as a featuring design in the lobby, accompanied by terrazzo flooring and an open staircase.
The headquarters is also set to include a golf education space and indoor training facilities including a chipping area, putting green and driving range simulators, a press release stated. Construction began the first week of September on what Darrell Crall, the PGA’s former Chief Operating Officer, at the time described as an “accelerated timeline.” The headquarters is set for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
“This important milestone in the development of our new headquarters is an exciting time for the PGA of America,” PGA President Jim Richerson said in a March 26 statement. “Our headquarters will be the heartbeat of our Association and is an important component of an innovative and beautiful campus that will define PGA Frisco and serve as a positive addition to the community.”
