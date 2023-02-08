Craig Kessler.jpg

Craig Kessler

 Courtesy photo

The PGA of America today announced that former Topgolf executive Craig Kessler has been named Chief Operating Officer. Kessler, who served as COO and Head of Emerging Concepts at Topgolf from 2016-21, will report to PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. Kessler, who begins his new duties on March 6, will be based at PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America.

Most recently, Kessler served as Chief Executive Officer of Buff City Soap, a fast-growing, experiential retail company based in Dallas. Buff City has grown from 100 to 260 locations since Kessler joined as CEO. Today, the brand has stores in 32 states.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments