As local nonprofit Pride Frisco prepares to host a family-friendly inaugural block party on Oct. 8, the organization has announced the first slate of guest speakers for the event.
Guest speakers include Sandy Cross, chief people officer with the PGA of America; Joseph Hernandez, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with TIAA; and Leo Cusimano, publisher and president of Dallas Voice, according to a press release from Pride Frisco.
The block party event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church (3521 Main St).
The event will include door prizes such as family passes to The Dallas Arboretum, a Dallas Stars prize pack including signed Scott Wedgewood special edition pride jersey, an FC Dallas experience package and pride jerseys, and a Nintendo Switch. The event will also include food, music, art, vendors, local sports teams, activities for children and families, games, bounce houses and inflatables and more. Parking, door prize eligibility, and event entry are all free.
“We are honored to have received such overwhelming support from our community partners and look forward to the remarks of these powerful voices.” stated Pride Frisco Board Member Jon Culpepper in a press release.
