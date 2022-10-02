Pride Frisco.jpeg
File photo courtesy of Pride Frisco

As local nonprofit Pride Frisco prepares to host a family-friendly inaugural block party on Oct. 8, the organization has announced the first slate of guest speakers for the event. 

Guest speakers include Sandy Cross, chief people officer with the PGA of America; Joseph Hernandez, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with TIAA; and Leo Cusimano, publisher and president of Dallas Voice, according to a press release from Pride Frisco.  

