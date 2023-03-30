The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the most historic and prestigious Major Championship in senior golf, will be contested May 24-28, 2023, on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.
Hey golf lovers, get a sneak peek at the PGA Frisco Fields Ranch East course!
Corporate hospitality packages at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are designed to deliver iconic experiences for companies looking to forward their business objectives at a Major Championship setting. Guests can become part of the Championship by taking advantage of the hospitality experiences for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Those experiences include: seats in a Skybox, access to Club PGA, getting to play with the pros in the Official Pro-Am, the PGA Experiential Program, and the PGA Affinity Program.
A limited number of Skybox packages remain available at the 18th Hole Skybox, located at the 18th Green of Fields Ranch East. Open-air Skyboxes are available in 20-person packages for Thursday through Sunday and come with premium food and beverage, upgraded pavilion WiFi, executive private restroom facilities and more.
Club PGA, located adjacent to the 16th hole green and 17th hole tee box, is an open-air, multi-experience hospitality venue offering world-class entertainment at the heart of the golf course. Club PGA tickets come with premium food and beverage, open-bar service, preferred corporate parking, and more. Limited to a maximum of nine tickets per day, Club PGA prices start at $550 for Thursday, $600 for Friday, and $650 for the weekend. Club PGA Championship rounds package can be purchased for $2,350 with access to all four rounds of the Championship.
Potential Pro-Am participants can be among the first golfers to play Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco by playing in the official Pro-Am the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23. Groups of three will be partnered with a PGA Tour Champions player as they experience the course for the first time. Pro-Am participants will receive an invitation to the post-golf awards reception, on-course food and beverage, long drive and closest to the hole contests and an exclusive Championship Pro-Am gift package.
The PGA Experiential arm aims to deliver once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for key executives and corporate decision makers to network, drive business, and enjoy golf’s most prestigious senior men’s major. Championship Experiences that may be added to a hospitality package include golf experiences like a Short Course/Putting Course event or a Hitting Bay Event with PGA Coaches.
Networking opportunities that can be added to a hospitality package include a VIP Meet & Greet with players, celebrities, or broadcast talent; premium culinary receptions with VIP talent; or a corporate engagement happy hour.
Both the golf experiences and the networking opportunities are available for a variety of company sizes and are customizable. These can take place before or during Championship week.
Through the PGA Affinity Program, ticket purchasers, corporate clients, and volunteers at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will receive priority access to opportunities at future PGA Frisco based Major Championships, including the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the 2027 PGA Championship.
For those interested in corporate hospitality experiences, contact Nikki Marquardt (nmarquardt@pgahq.com).
A limited number of ticket, hospitality and pro-am experiences remain available to be a part of the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first Major Championship to be contested on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. Visit SRPGA.com for more information.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
