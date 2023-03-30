Kitchenaid frisco rendering.png

A rendering of the planned skyboxes on the 18th Green. 

The PGA of America, in partnership with KitchenAid, is offering multiple customizable hospitality experiences for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first major championship to be played at PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the most historic and prestigious Major Championship in senior golf, will be contested May 24-28, 2023, on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.

A rendering of Club PGA. 

