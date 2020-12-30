The PGA of America announced on Dec. 22 that Chief Operating Officer Darrell Crall would no longer be with the association effective immediately. The announcement comes after Crall’s Nov. 24 arrest by the Frisco Police Department on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend by strangulation, according to police records.
“The PGA of America and COO Darrell Crall have mutually agreed to conclude his employment effective immediately,” the association stated.
Frisco police responded to a call at around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 on Town and Country Boulevard. Angie Jasso, the caller and Crall’s girlfriend of three years, alleged that Crall had thrown her down and choked her.
According to an incident report provided by the Frisco Police Department, the couple had been in an argument and had decided to break up that night. Jasso alleged that Crall grabbed her neck with both hands and that he placed his forearm across her neck in an effort to get car keys from her, among other allegations from that evening.
The police report notes that Jasso had a scratch on her cheek and two other scratches on the top of her hand. She also had two broken nails on the same hand, the report states. One officer notes that he didn’t see redness or marks on her neck.
Crall told police that he had not put his hands on Jasso’s neck and that he had not intentionally hit her. The police report notes that Crall didn’t have any injuries.
“Darrell was determined to be the primary aggressor in this incident due to escalating the conflict into a physical altercation, repeatedly instigating the altercation by attempting to get the keys instead of separating, and for escalating the altercation from pushing into strangulation,” the police report stated.
Crall posted a $15,000 bond the day after the arrest, according to Denton County records. The bondsman is listed as Doc’s Bail Bonds in Denton.
On Dec. 15, the Denton Record Chronicle reported that Crall had been placed on administrative leave by the PGA. The association announced Crall’s official departure one week later.
The PGA declined to provide further comment.
