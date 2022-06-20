Efforts are underway to transform a two-lane asphalt portion of PGA Parkway into a six-lane concrete artery in northern Frisco.
Design is about 90% complete on the project, which spans between Preston and Coit roads.
"Our schedule is a little bit in flux because we are working on acquiring the property for the project from the property owners adjacent," said Jason Brodigan, assistant engineering director with the city of Frisco.
Brodigan said the project will probably go to bid in late 2022 in order to begin construction at some point in early 2023, but contended that the schedule was variable at this time due to property acquisition components.
The project cost, estimated at $16 million, is funded in part by Collin County, which is throwing in $6.7 million.
"The goal is always to make it easier for residents to get around Frisco," Brodigan said. "It’s a needed road, one, it’s not in great shape so we’re trying to avoid some maintenance costs, but there’s also development happening right adjacent to that road. Prosper ISD has a high school that’s directly adjacent to that road, and some of our Frisco residents that attend that high school use it to get to school."
In addition, the completion of an important east-west route will provide for quicker access to the PGA Frisco headquarters that are set to open in 2023, Brodigan said.
Once begun, construction will likely take about 18 months, Brodigan said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
