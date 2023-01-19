PGA Frisco Fields Ranch West_2.jpeg
The PGA of America is inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds to register for PGA JobMatch and be considered for a new cycle of positions that support the PGA’s high-profile 2023 Major Championships.

Registration at PGAImpact.org goes through Feb. 15. Qualified applicants will interview with the PGA’s key vendors for jobs leading up to, during and after the following PGA of America events:
  • 2023 PGA Championship – Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York (May 15–21, 2023)  
  • 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas (May 24–28, 2023)
  • 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey 
    (June 21–25, 2023)
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments