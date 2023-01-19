The PGA of America is inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds to register for PGA JobMatch and be considered for a new cycle of positions that support the PGA’s high-profile 2023 Major Championships.
Registration at PGAImpact.org goes through Feb. 15. Qualified applicants will interview with the PGA’s key vendors for jobs leading up to, during and after the following PGA of America events:
2023 PGA Championship – Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York (May 15–21, 2023)
2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey (June 21–25, 2023)
Job opportunities include part-time and full-time temporary work for pre-, during and post-championship events from April to July. A variety of positions need to be filled within areas such as security staffing, concessions, general labor, transportation, logistics, carpentry, construction, janitorial and miscellaneous services.
"We are committed to creating jobs locally in the cities and states that host our Spectator Championships,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch offers the opportunity for individuals from a variety of backgrounds, identities and abilities to gain experience working at a Major Championship and get an insider's look at what a career in the business of golf could mean.”
The PGA will work with diverse talent and employment associations, as well as local partners in New York, New Jersey and Texas to encourage candidates to register for PGA JobMatch. Connections will be made between qualified candidates and key PGA vendors, such as The Convention Store and Delaware North.
A full list of opportunities is featured on PGAImpact.org. Registrations must be received by Feb. 15, 2023 to be considered. Qualified candidates will be contacted by vendors for the next phase of the hiring process.
