A large crowd didn't let cold temperatures and biting wind chill ice their spirits as they celebrated the Lunar New Year in the parking lot outside of 99 Ranch Market in Frisco. 

Dragon dancers dazzle the crowd in attendance at Saturday's Lunar New Year celebration in Frisco.

City and community leaders participate in the Lunar New Year event Saturday at 99 Ranch Market in Frisco. 

The event, sponsored by 99 Ranch Market, NewQuest Properties and the Frisco Inclusion Committee, featured lion and dragon dancers, live music, balloons and more. Adults and children alike were dazzled by the lion dancer performances. 

The event, sponsored by 99 Ranch Market, NewQuest Properties and the Frisco Inclusion Committee, featured lion and dragon dancers, live music, balloons and more. Adults and children alike were dazzled by the lion and dragon dancer performances. 

The Lunar New Year is prominent in Eastern and Southeastern Asian history. The Lunar New Year's dance celebration is meant to bring good fortune and keep away evil spirits.

Watch the videos to get a feel for the celebration, and view more than a dozen photos from the event.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments