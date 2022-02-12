A large crowd didn't let cold temperatures and biting wind chill ice their spirits as they celebrated the Lunar New Year in the parking lot outside of 99 Ranch Market in Frisco.
The event, sponsored by 99 Ranch Market, NewQuest Properties and the Frisco Inclusion Committee, featured lion and dragon dancers, live music, balloons and more. Adults and children alike were dazzled by the lion and dragon dancer performances.
The Lunar New Year is prominent in Eastern and Southeastern Asian history. The Lunar New Year's dance celebration is meant to bring good fortune and keep away evil spirits.
Watch the videos to get a feel for the celebration, and view more than a dozen photos from the event.
PHOTOS: Residents celebrate Lunar New Year at Frisco event
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com
